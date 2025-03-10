23 Shopkeeper Fined For Overcharging
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 10:19 PM
The Bureau of Supply and Revenue officials continued their crackdown against profiteers on the ninth day of Ramadan, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon. A total fine of Rs 18,000 was imposed on 23 shopkeepers for overpricing essential commodities
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Bureau of Supply and Revenue officials continued their crackdown against profiteers on the ninth day of Ramadan, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon. A total fine of Rs 18,000 was imposed on 23 shopkeepers for overpricing essential commodities.
According to details, Assistant Director of the Bureau of Supply, Mazhar Shar, inspected multiple shops to check food prices. A fine of Rs 5,000 was collected from meat sellers charging excessive rates. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars in Nawabshah, Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed, and Daur also conducted inspections of vegetable, fruit, dairy, grocery, and meat shops to ensure fair pricing.
Authorities have reiterated their commitment to controlling inflation and ensuring citizens receive essential goods at regulated prices during the holy month of Ramadan.
Recent Stories
Mirpur-AJK Div Teaching Hospital begins tree plantation drive
OIC Secretary-General meets EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
23 shopkeeper fined for overcharging
Work on Signal Free Mall Road project accelerated
Indonesia, Vietnam to enhance ties to comprehensive strategic partnership
Renowned punjabi poet Yusuf Nayyar passes away
Guatemala Volcano de Fuego intensifies, forcing mass evacuations
SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms
PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on forensic evidence
IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital
SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea against transfer of plot
Traders suffer losses due to plant protection restrictions at Gabd-Rimdan Border ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
23 shopkeeper fined for overcharging1 minute ago
-
Work on Signal Free Mall Road project accelerated1 minute ago
-
Renowned punjabi poet Yusuf Nayyar passes away5 minutes ago
-
PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on forensic evidence11 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital11 minutes ago
-
SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea against transfer of plot11 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks response from Punjab govt on petition for LG elections17 minutes ago
-
60 traders fined for overcharging5 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects post-arrest bail of accused in blasphemy case5 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman inspects G-6 Ramazan Bazaar5 minutes ago
-
Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh government2 hours ago
-
Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs2 hours ago