23 shopkeeper fined for overcharging

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Bureau of Supply and Revenue officials continued their crackdown against profiteers on the ninth day of Ramadan, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon. A total fine of Rs 18,000 was imposed on 23 shopkeepers for overpricing essential commodities.

According to details, Assistant Director of the Bureau of Supply, Mazhar Shar, inspected multiple shops to check food prices. A fine of Rs 5,000 was collected from meat sellers charging excessive rates. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars in Nawabshah, Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed, and Daur also conducted inspections of vegetable, fruit, dairy, grocery, and meat shops to ensure fair pricing.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to controlling inflation and ensuring citizens receive essential goods at regulated prices during the holy month of Ramadan.