23 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

District Administration Peshawar Thursday arrested 23 shopkeepers from Hayatabad for profiteering and lacking an official price list

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :District Administration Peshawar Thursday arrested 23 shopkeepers from Hayatabad for profiteering and lacking an official price list.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, Capt.

(Retd) Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner, Tahreem Shah along with Assistant Commissioners (Under Training) Dr Aza Arshad and Ms Khola Tariq inspected shops at various markets at Hayatabad and arrested 23 shopkeepers for profiteering and lacking of official price list.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruits & vegetable sellers, bakers (nanbais), butchers, milk sellers, grocers and encroachment mafia and others.