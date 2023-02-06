UrduPoint.com

23 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 08:16 PM

23 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar during a crackdown against profiteers has arrested 23 shopkeepers from various localities of the district on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar during a crackdown against profiteers has arrested 23 shopkeepers from various localities of the district on Monday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration carried out raids in bazaars on Warsak Road, Bara Road, Kohat Road, Dalzak Road, interior city and other localities and arrested 23 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price list, selling under-weight roti and unhygienic conditions.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit & vegetable vendours, bakers (nanbais), butchers, milkmen, grocers and others.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed the officers of district administration for consecutive surprise visits to bazaars across the district to take stern action against profiteers and implement the official price list in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Kohat Price From

Recent Stories

Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders, Pro ..

Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders, Prosecutor of International Crimi ..

5 minutes ago
 GMG acquires &#039;aswaaq LLC&#039; from Investmen ..

GMG acquires &#039;aswaaq LLC&#039; from Investment Corporation of Dubai

5 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends action on ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends action on FIRs registered against Sheikh ..

2 minutes ago
 No compromise on provision of speedy services to c ..

No compromise on provision of speedy services to citizens: DG FDA

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan asks govern ..

35 seconds ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry calls B ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.