23 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar during a crackdown against profiteers has arrested 23 shopkeepers from various localities of the district on Monday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration carried out raids in bazaars on Warsak Road, Bara Road, Kohat Road, Dalzak Road, interior city and other localities and arrested 23 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price list, selling under-weight roti and unhygienic conditions.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit & vegetable vendours, bakers (nanbais), butchers, milkmen, grocers and others.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed the officers of district administration for consecutive surprise visits to bazaars across the district to take stern action against profiteers and implement the official price list in letter and spirit.