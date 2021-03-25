UrduPoint.com
23 Shops, Marriage Halls Sealed In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 02:42 PM

The city district administration sealed 23 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 20,000 fine for violating corona SOPs here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 23 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 20,000 fine for violating corona SOPs here on Thursday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed sealed five shops, two restaurants and two marriage halls in his jurisdiction.

AC Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed 11 shops and three marriage halls in his jurisdiction and imposed Rs 20,000 fine over SOPs violation.�The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown besides issuing warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.

