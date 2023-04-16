23 shops sealed, 46 arrested over profiteering during last two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration, under the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, is taking strict action against profiteering, encroachment, and professional begging in their respective areas.

According to the ICT spokesperson, all assistant commissioners (ACs), while following the DC's instructions, were conducting operations against profiteers, encroachers, and professional beggars in their respective areas.

The spokesman said from April 1st to 15th, the ACs inspected 1,812 places to counter artificial inflation and imposed a fine of Rs165,000 on shopkeepers charging exorbitant prices. They also sealed 23 shops and arrested 46 persons while FIRs were registered against five violators.

Besides, 120 professional beggars were also arrested and transferred to the police station.

The ACs also sealed three illegal clinics and shifted one person to the police station.

An operation was also conducted against encroachment during which seven persons were arrested for a violation while an FIR was registered against two persons. The ACs also recovered about 148 kilograms of polythene bags during their visits.

Additionally,10 illegal petrol filling agencies were sealed while two persons were arrested and shifted to the police station.

Similarly, 26 illegal LPG filling stations were also sealed and two persons were arrested and shifted to the police station.

The spokesman said that operations against encroachment, price hiking, and professional beggars are being carried out on daily basis.