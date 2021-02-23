23 shops,halls sealed over SOPs violations

The City district administration sealed 23 shops,stores,marriage halls and imposed Rs 80,000 fine on violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The City district administration sealed 23 shops,stores,marriage halls and imposed Rs 80,000 fine on violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson of the District administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed six shops in Cantt area and imposed Rs 70,000 fine on overcharging, and Rs 10,000 over SOPs violation.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed three shops, two restaurants, while AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed seven shops over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles, issued warnings to transporters and directed the drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.