23 suspects arrested, arms recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) ::District police during an action conducted on Saturday arrested 23 suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

Under the supervision of SHO Cantt Qasim Khan, 23 suspects, including a wanted-proclaimed offender and drug dealer, were arrested from Muhammad Zai and Navay Kalay in a police operation.

Among the detained persons three are facilitators of criminals. A total of one Kalashnikov, three pistols, dozens of cartridges, and 1,210 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of the arrested drug dealers and suspects.

Separate cases were registered in Cantt police station against drug dealers and armed persons detained during the crackdown.