Open Menu

23 Tenancy Act Violators Nabbed During Rawalpindi Search Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM

23 Tenancy Act violators nabbed during Rawalpindi search operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during search on Friday arrested some 23 suspects for violating the Tenancy Act.

According to the police spokesman, as per the instructions of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, the conducted search operations in different areas.

During the operations, the data of houses, residents and tenants were checked.

About 23 accused, who violated the Tenancy Act, were taken into custody. The arrested accused included Shahryar Gul, Jahangir, Usman, Shabbir, Samson, Dost Muhammad, Ghulam Jafar, Zubair, Rohullah, Ghani, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Basharat, Masood Ahmed, Asif, Asad Rehman, Adil, Naseer, Yaqub, Ijaz, Imran, Wisal, Zakirullah and Shujaullah.

Recent Stories

ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of ..

ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan

11 minutes ago
 WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West B ..

WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 pr ..

Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes

26 minutes ago
 Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence ..

Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran C ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olym ..

Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

36 minutes ago
 Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamati ..

Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed

47 minutes ago
JUI leader, three others got injured in blast insi ..

JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque

56 minutes ago
 IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meeting ..

IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Union Association for Human Rights supports local, ..

Union Association for Human Rights supports local, international measures to com ..

1 hour ago
 TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House ..

TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House of Lords

1 hour ago
 Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED3 ..

Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 2024

2 hours ago
 Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on J ..

Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan