23 Tenancy Act Violators Nabbed During Rawalpindi Search Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during search on Friday arrested some 23 suspects for violating the Tenancy Act.
According to the police spokesman, as per the instructions of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, the conducted search operations in different areas.
During the operations, the data of houses, residents and tenants were checked.
About 23 accused, who violated the Tenancy Act, were taken into custody. The arrested accused included Shahryar Gul, Jahangir, Usman, Shabbir, Samson, Dost Muhammad, Ghulam Jafar, Zubair, Rohullah, Ghani, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Basharat, Masood Ahmed, Asif, Asad Rehman, Adil, Naseer, Yaqub, Ijaz, Imran, Wisal, Zakirullah and Shujaullah.
