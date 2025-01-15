23 terrorists arrested during IBOs across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Twenty-three terrorists have been arrested during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in various cities of the province.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson, the operation was carried out in Lahore, Jhelum, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Sargodha and Faisalabad. Seven dangerous terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij were arrested from Lahore along with weapons and explosives. Maps of important educational institutions of Lahore, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), detonators, safety fuses and cash were recovered from terrorists.

The arrested terrorists include Abdul Razzaq, Muhammad Ismail, Wajahat Ali, Yousuf Raza, Naseemullah, Nazrullah, Abu Bakr, Tariq, Naseem Zaman, Shahid Nawaz.

According to the authorities, the terrorists wanted to spread fear and panic by carrying out operations at different places. During the current week, 1033 suspects were also arrested during 9471 combing operations. As many as 21,708 people were questioned during the combing operations.