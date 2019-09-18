UrduPoint.com
23 Top Pakistan Textile Companies Showcase Their Products At Paris Exhibition

Wed 18th September 2019 | 07:46 PM

Over 23 Pakistani textile companies participated at the Texworld, the bi-annual international textile exhibition being held in Paris from September 16 to 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Over 23 Pakistani textile companies participated at the Texworld, the bi-annual international textile exhibition being held in Paris from September 16 to 19.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque visited the Pakistan Pavilion and met various companies and thanked them for showcasing a wide range of their quality textile products in the exhibition, a message received here from Paris on Wednesday said.

He noted that while participation in such international exhibition was important to introduce Pakistan's high-end textile products, it was also a useful opportunity to learn and adopt best practices in the textile sector for bringing added value and diversification to their products with a view to produce goods which corresponds to the tastes and preferences of the European buyers as well as meet their quality standards.

The Ambassador noted with satisfaction that Pakistan's exports to France were following an upward trajectory since a number of years.

During the year 2018, our exports to France increased to US $1.034 billion from US $973 million in the previous year.

The Texworld held twice every year, is a popular trade fair exclusively for professionals from the textile and fashion industry.

It is a valuable and efficient gateway to the European market for international textile manufactures. Each year, a number of Pakistani textile companies participate in the exhibition with support of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

