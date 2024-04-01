23 Traders Fined Rs 37,500 During Crackdown
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 08:05 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) As many as 23 traders were fined Rs 37,500 during operations against profiteers by the district administration on the 21st day of Ramazan in Hyderabad On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, the concerned officers took actions against traders for not displaying the price list at the appropriate place and charging additional cost of essential items.
Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana collected Rs 20,000 from 10 shopkeepers in different areas of the taluka and Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza collected Rs 10,000 from five traders in different markets.
Meanwhile, Mukhtiarkar Latifabad Majid Sipio imposed fines of 7500 rupees on eight traders during his surprise visit of different areas.
