23 Travellers From Punjab Shot Dead In Balochistan's Musakhail After Identity Check
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 26, 2024 | 12:04 PM
SSP Musakhail Ayub Achakzai says all the victims were pulled out from trucks and passenger buses and then shot dead.
QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2024) At least 23 travellers belonging to Punjab were killed after being forced out of their vehicles in Musakhail area of Balochistan.
SSP Musakhel Ayub Achakzai said that all the victims were pulled out from trucks and passenger buses and then shot dead.
They were killed after the identity check.
Ayub Achakzai stated that armed men set up a checkpoint on the interprovincial highway and forced the passengers off the buses.
He further added that the armed men also set fire to 10 vehicles. Police and Levies forces arrived at the scene, and the bodies were moved to the hospital.
Balochistan Government Spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the Musakhail incident.
He mentioned that the area is adjacent to Dera Ghazi Khan and smaller roads usually have less security, which allowed the terrorists to exploit the cover of darkness and kill the passengers.
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the terrorist attack near Musakhail and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.
The CM said that the terrorists targeted innocent people near Musakhel and they, along with their facilitators, would not escape a dreadful fate.
He said that the government would pursue them relentlessly.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security42 minutes ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP1 hour ago
-
City observes scattered rain1 hour ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism2 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta2 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister2 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana2 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented2 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..2 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition2 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool2 hours ago