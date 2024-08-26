Open Menu

23 Travellers From Punjab Shot Dead In Balochistan's Musakhail After Identity Check

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 26, 2024 | 12:04 PM

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2024) At least 23 travellers belonging to Punjab were killed after being forced out of their vehicles in Musakhail area of Balochistan.

SSP Musakhel Ayub Achakzai said that all the victims were pulled out from trucks and passenger buses and then shot dead.

They were killed after the identity check.

Ayub Achakzai stated that armed men set up a checkpoint on the interprovincial highway and forced the passengers off the buses.

He further added that the armed men also set fire to 10 vehicles. Police and Levies forces arrived at the scene, and the bodies were moved to the hospital.

Balochistan Government Spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the Musakhail incident.

He mentioned that the area is adjacent to Dera Ghazi Khan and smaller roads usually have less security, which allowed the terrorists to exploit the cover of darkness and kill the passengers.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the terrorist attack near Musakhail and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

The CM said that the terrorists targeted innocent people near Musakhel and they, along with their facilitators, would not escape a dreadful fate.

He said that the government would pursue them relentlessly.

