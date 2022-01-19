UrduPoint.com

23 Vehicles Challaned Over COVID-19 SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 08:10 PM

23 vehicles challaned over COVID-19 SOPs violation

In line with special directives of newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Suleman Khan District Transport Authority (DTA) launched a crackdown against vehicles running without coronavirus SOPs and issued challans to 23 vehicles and impounded 11 during crackdown here on Wednesday night said official sources

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Suleman Khan District Transport Authority (DTA) launched a crackdown against vehicles running without coronavirus SOPs and issued challans to 23 vehicles and impounded 11 during crackdown here on Wednesday night said official sources.

Speaking on the occasion, District transport officer said that Deputy Commissioner has directed for stern action against vehicles causing environmental pollution and violating COVID-19 SOPs as well.

He said that different meetings and seminars were also being organized by the DTA to create awareness among the masses in this regard.

He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Vehicles Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lack of Quorum: National Assembly session adjourne ..

Lack of Quorum: National Assembly session adjourned without any proceedings

41 seconds ago
 More tests detect 26 Omicron variant, 3,648 COVID- ..

More tests detect 26 Omicron variant, 3,648 COVID-19 cases: says Murad Shah

42 seconds ago
 US Expects to Nominate Ambassador to Ukraine Short ..

US Expects to Nominate Ambassador to Ukraine Shortly - Blinken

44 seconds ago
 196 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad ..

196 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad

46 seconds ago
 P&G profits up on strong consumer demand, higher p ..

P&G profits up on strong consumer demand, higher pricing

2 minutes ago
 Rs 92,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 92,000 fine imposed on profiteers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.