23 vehicles challaned over COVID-19 SOPs violation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Suleman Khan District Transport Authority (DTA) launched a crackdown against vehicles running without coronavirus SOPs and issued challans to 23 vehicles and impounded 11 during crackdown here on Wednesday night said official sources.

Speaking on the occasion, District transport officer said that Deputy Commissioner has directed for stern action against vehicles causing environmental pollution and violating COVID-19 SOPs as well.

He said that different meetings and seminars were also being organized by the DTA to create awareness among the masses in this regard.

He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination.