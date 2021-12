23 villages electrified during November

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) electrified 23 villages in its region with an estimated cost of Rs.24.882 million during November 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) electrified 23 villages in its region with an estimated cost of Rs.24.882 million during November 2021.

Company's Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Saturday that FESCO completed development projects worth Rs.114.13 million during November in 8 districts of its region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Khushab.

He said that Rs.24.882 million were spent on electrification of 23 villages while Rs.51.787 million were expended on completion of 5 HT proposals and Rs.37.461 million on LT proposals.

He said that Rs.9.44 million was spend on completion of one feeder in Faisalabad, Rs.

23.848 million on 2 feeders in Jhang, Rs.11.474 million on one feeder in Sargodha and Rs.7.025 million on completion of one feeder in Mianwali.

Similarly, Rs.6.04 million spend on electrification of 7 villages in Faisalabad, Rs.3.987 million on electrification of 3 villages in Jhang, Rs.2.955 million on electrification of 4 villages in Mianwali and Rs.11.9 million was expended on electrification of 9 villages in Sargodha.

Meanwhile, the FESCO construction division completed 27 LT proposals with Rs.14.673 million in Faisalabad, 28 LT proposals with Rs.13.074 million in Jhang, 15 LT proposals with Rs.6.843 million in Sargodha and 8 LT proposals with Rs.2.871 million in Mianwali, he added.