23 Well-equipped Laboratories And 36 Blood Banks To Serve The Pilgrims

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2022 | 09:53 PM

23 well-equipped laboratories and 36 blood banks to serve the pilgrims

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has equipped all laboratories and blood banks in the Holy Sites hospitals with the latest international medical devices and has supported them with qualified Saudi staff of doctors, Saudi Press Agency reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has equipped all laboratories and blood banks in the Holy Sites hospitals with the latest international medical devices and has supported them with qualified Saudi staff of doctors, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Specialists in various laboratory sciences to ensure maximum medical services provided to the pilgrims during this year's Hajj season.

According to the ministry, 23 well-equipped laboratories have been prepared in the Holy Sites hospitals in Makkah and Madinah in addition to setting up 36 blood banks.

