NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::A 23-year old girl drowned was fell into a river while taking a selfie, said police on Sunday.

Robama Umer resident of Swabi was taking selfie in Kund Park but lost her balance and slipped into the river.

The rescue teams are busy to rescue her but did not found yet, police informed.