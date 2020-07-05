23-year old disabled boy reunited with parents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Secretariat police Station on Sunday reunited the 23-year old missing special boy with his parents, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Secretariat police station was informed about missing of 23-year old Nabeel by his parents, who told that he could not be traced out despite hectic efforts by family members.

Following this information, SP (City) Omer Khan constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Iqbal Khan to trace the missing boy.

This team including SHO Secretariat Sub-Inspector Asim Ghafar along with others personnel tried to search the boy in different areas. After hectic efforts, the boy was finally traced and reunited with his parents.

The parents of the boy thanked police team over safe recovery of the boy. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of police team.