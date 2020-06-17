230 more COVID-19 patients recovered in Hafizabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HAFIZABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Focal persons on COVID-19 Dr Abid Hussain Bhatti said that 230 coronavirus patients have fully recovered while 206 were isolated in their homes.

Giving the details here on Tuesday, he said that 1996 suspected coronavirus patients had so far been reported in the district, out of which 1873 were reported negative while the results of 123 others were awaited.

He said that screening of suspected coronavirus patients was in progress by the mobile teams of health department.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza has warned that SOPs regarding coronavirus would be strictly implemented and those found without wearing facemask would be dealt with strictly.

He asked people to desist from carelessness and adopt SOPs to help prevent spread of the deadly virus.

He said that the Tiger Force would assist the administration for ensuring implementation of SOPs.