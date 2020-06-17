UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

230 More COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Hafizabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:33 AM

230 more COVID-19 patients recovered in Hafizabad

Focal persons on COVID-19 Dr Abid Hussain Bhatti said that 230 coronavirus patients have fully recovered while 206 were isolated in their homes

HAFIZABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Focal persons on COVID-19 Dr Abid Hussain Bhatti said that 230 coronavirus patients have fully recovered while 206 were isolated in their homes.

Giving the details here on Tuesday, he said that 1996 suspected coronavirus patients had so far been reported in the district, out of which 1873 were reported negative while the results of 123 others were awaited.

He said that screening of suspected coronavirus patients was in progress by the mobile teams of health department.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza has warned that SOPs regarding coronavirus would be strictly implemented and those found without wearing facemask would be dealt with strictly.

He asked people to desist from carelessness and adopt SOPs to help prevent spread of the deadly virus.

He said that the Tiger Force would assist the administration for ensuring implementation of SOPs.

Related Topics

Mobile Progress From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

21 minutes ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

2 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

2 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.