230 polling station established to facilitate 275,358 voters in PP-10 constituency

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The polling scheme has been finalized for PP-10 Rawalpindi IV constituency where a total of 275,358 registered voters including 141015 male and 134343 female voters will use their right to vote.

According to the polling scheme issued by the district election commission, there will be 230 polling stations including 52 each will be set up for male and female voters while 126 will be combined. There will be a total 594 booths in the constituency. Under the scheme of PP-10, there are 242 presiding officers, 1248 assistant presiding officers and 1366 allied polling staff members.

According to details, the district administration is finalizing all the arrangements including security to ensure fair and transparent general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8. The administration on the special directives of the Punjab government had finalized the comprehensive plan for polling day.

The district administration has instructed the administration officers for strict monitoring of code of conduct issued by ECP.