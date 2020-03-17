UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

230 Professional Alm Seekers Held During Last 24 Hours In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:46 PM

230 professional alm seekers held during last 24 hours in Islamabad

Islamabad Police have launched a special crackdown against professional alm seekers and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace and nabbed 230 beggars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have launched a special crackdown against professional alm seekers and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace and nabbed 230 beggars.

Following directions of DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed, special teams have been constituted to ensure arrest of beggars' handlers while legal process is ensured to register FIRs against the professional alm-seekers.

These teams arrested 230 professional beggars from various areas of the city during last 24 hours.

The DIG has directed to shift child beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centers for their proper upbringing and make them a responsible citizen.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that this social evil will be curbed and those backing the professional beggars will be dealt with iron hand.

He said strict action would be taken against those beggars found around commercial centers, signals and other business areas.

The specials squads have the purpose to curb begging practice and performance of these squads is being reviewed on daily basis.

The DIG said this campaign against the professional alm-seekers would be made more effective and strict action would be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Women From

Recent Stories

ESMA achieves significant change in consumer cultu ..

51 minutes ago

Sindh Govt. declares health emergency: Nasir Hussa ..

4 minutes ago

20 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Brussels Airlines suspends all flights for a month ..

5 minutes ago

UK Pilot's Union Expresses Disappointment With Bri ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Diplomatic Missions Suspend Visa Issuance ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.