230 professional alm seekers held during last 24 hours in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have launched a special crackdown against professional alm seekers and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace and nabbed 230 beggars.

Following directions of DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed, special teams have been constituted to ensure arrest of beggars' handlers while legal process is ensured to register FIRs against the professional alm-seekers.

These teams arrested 230 professional beggars from various areas of the city during last 24 hours.

The DIG has directed to shift child beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centers for their proper upbringing and make them a responsible citizen.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that this social evil will be curbed and those backing the professional beggars will be dealt with iron hand.

He said strict action would be taken against those beggars found around commercial centers, signals and other business areas.

The specials squads have the purpose to curb begging practice and performance of these squads is being reviewed on daily basis.

The DIG said this campaign against the professional alm-seekers would be made more effective and strict action would be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.