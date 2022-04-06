230 profiteers held, 58 booked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :At least 230 profiteers were held among 58 booked during 31527 raids conducted across the division here in the past month.

A total of Rs.5442250 fine was imposed as well by the concerned magistrates at the same month, it was briefed in Divisional price Control Committee meeting presided over by Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad here on Wednesday.

He directed the authority concerned to control prices of edibles during on-going month of Ramzan through effective measures.

Irshad Ahmad said about 23 Ramzan bazaars were operational so far in whole division where necessary goods of life available on subsidized rates.

The meeting was attended by local DC Amir Karim Khan and DC Khanewal Salman Lodhi among officers from the concerned departments.