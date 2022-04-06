UrduPoint.com

230 Profiteers Held, 58 Booked

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 06:40 PM

230 profiteers held, 58 booked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :At least 230 profiteers were held among 58 booked during 31527 raids conducted across the division here in the past month.

A total of Rs.5442250 fine was imposed as well by the concerned magistrates at the same month, it was briefed in Divisional price Control Committee meeting presided over by Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad here on Wednesday.

He directed the authority concerned to control prices of edibles during on-going month of Ramzan through effective measures.

Irshad Ahmad said about 23 Ramzan bazaars were operational so far in whole division where necessary goods of life available on subsidized rates.

The meeting was attended by local DC Amir Karim Khan and DC Khanewal Salman Lodhi among officers from the concerned departments.

Related Topics

Fine Same Price Khanewal From

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits a move to chang ..

Rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits a move to change IIOJK's religious, demograph ..

32 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka removes restrictions on night domestic f ..

Sri Lanka removes restrictions on night domestic flights

34 minutes ago
 US, Allies Providing Ukraine With 10 Anti-Tank Sys ..

US, Allies Providing Ukraine With 10 Anti-Tank Systems for Every Russian Tank - ..

34 minutes ago
 Share of Russian Gas in Germany's Imports Decrease ..

Share of Russian Gas in Germany's Imports Decreased to 40% - German Economy Mini ..

34 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka parliament speaker warns crisis risks st ..

Sri Lanka parliament speaker warns crisis risks starvation

34 minutes ago
 Lithuania Supports NATO's Heavy Artillery Supplies ..

Lithuania Supports NATO's Heavy Artillery Supplies to Ukraine - Defense Minister

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.