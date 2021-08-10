2300 cops to be deputed on 2nd Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

More than 2300 police officials will be deputed to provide security cover to mourning processions and Majalis on 2nd Muharramul Haraam (Wednesday) in the district

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that 181 Majalis would be held in the district on 2nd Muharram including 54 Majalis in Jaranwala division, 47 in Iqbal division, 34 in Sadr division, 32 in Madina division and 14 in Lyallpur division.

Similarly, 4 mourning processions would be taken out on Wednesday including 2 processions in Iqbal division and one procession each in Madina division and Sadr division.

He said that police had deputed more than 2300 security Jawans along with 400 volunteers for the security of mourning processions and Majalis, whereas 5 SPs, 13 DSPs, 16 Inspectors, 76 Sub Inspectors (SIs) and 310 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) would supervise the security arrangements in their respective areas.

He said that police would provide four-tier security to the Muharram activities at all places.

In the first circle, the volunteers will conduct body search and identification of the procession participants while walk-through gates and metal detectors would be used at third security circle.

In other two circles, the security personnel will watch and keep vigil eye on the suspects and miscreants.

He said that 10 teams of elite force would also remain alert on Wednesday and ensure a thoroughpatrolling on various routes.