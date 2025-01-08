Open Menu

2300 Kites Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 07:50 PM

2300 kites seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Police have arrested a kite seller and recovered over 2300 kites from his possession, near here on Wednesday.

According to police, a police team on a tip-off, conducted a raid at the godown of the accused and seized kites and raw material.

Mansoorabad police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

