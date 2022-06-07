UrduPoint.com

2,300 Pilgrims Reach Madina To Perform Hajj Rites

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 04:00 PM

2,300 pilgrims reach Madina to perform Hajj rites

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday informed that 2,300 pilgrims had reached Madina to perform Hajj rites on Monday.

This day more than 1,600 pilgrims would arrive in Saudi Arabia by five more flights, said ministry's spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt.

He said three Hajj flights from Islamabad and one each from Multan and Quetta would depart for Saudi Arabia.

The ministry of religious affairs had established main control offices in Makkah and Madina, he said adding department of Makkah departure, helpline, monitoring, complaints cell, Haram guides and disappearance and recovery department had also been established.

He said the Pakistani flag-bearing staffers were available at the Madina and Jeddah airports to guide the pilgrims.

He said the ministry had delivered a large consignment of medicines for Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. To protect the health of pilgrims, Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission had set up hospitals in Makkah and Medina, he added.

He said dispensaries had also been activated in residential sectors and at the Saudi airports.

He said the ministry had deputed Hajj assistants in the residential buildings for the provision food, transport and other facilities.

