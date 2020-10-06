2300 policemen to perform duties for 'Chehlum' of Imam Hussain

The police have finalized arrangements for peaceful observance of 'Chehlum' of Hazrat Imam Hussain on October 8 where over 2300 policemen would perform duties in this regard

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The police have finalized arrangements for peaceful observance of 'Chehlum' of Hazrat Imam Hussain on October 8 where over 2300 policemen would perform duties in this regard.

According to a police spokesman, under the security arrangements, no one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the procession routes.

The additional force of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary, Lady Police and members of district peace committee along with district police would be the part of the security to avoid any untoward incident.

Special checking of the routes would be carried out before start of the procession, whereas the mourners would be checked with metal detectors and walk-through gates installed at the entry points.

Besides, Traffic Police would make plan for public and private transport to alternate routes for smooth flow of traffic.

The main procession would be taken out from Colonel Maqbool Imambargah, which will culminate at the Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its designated route.

The Qadeemi Imambargah is the central point where all processions gathered from different localities.