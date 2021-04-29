UrduPoint.com
Thu 29th April 2021

23054 actions taken for violating Coronavirus SOPs: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information , Kamran Bangash on Thursday said that total 23,054 action were taken for violating standard operating procedures ( SOPs) of coronavirus during last 24 hours.

Sharing details of the district administration action to make sure implementation of Covid-19 SOPs across the province , he said that 980 businesses were sealed while 7157 individuals and businesses were strictly warned to comply SOPs.

He said total fine of Rs 884,100 was imposed on 1002 people and businesses while FIRs registered against 465 persons for violations.

Kamran Bangash said district administrations had been directed to intensify operations and legal proceedings to make ensure implementation of Coronavirus SOPs.

He said that traffic police along with district adminstration was monitoring implementation of SOPs in public transport, adding eight vehicles had been impounded for violating the SOPs in public transport.

He said that the provincial government was taking all steps to protect lives of the people and provide avaliable health facilities.

He said that no compromise would be made on the violation of Coronavirus SOPs.

