2308 POs Arrested In 4 Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 10:56 PM
The police claimed to have arrested 2308 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from various parts of Faisalabad during first four months of the current year 2025
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The police claimed to have arrested 2308 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from various parts of Faisalabad during first four months of the current year 2025.
Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) had launched a vigorous drive for arrest of the proclaimed offenders in maximum number and during this operation the police nabbed 2308 proclaimed offenders during January, February, March and April 2025.
Among them included 752 proclaimed offenders of Category-A while 1,556 criminals belonged to Category-B, he added.
He said that the police also arrested 1921 court absconders during this period from Faisalabad who were wanted to the police in serious criminal cases including murder, robbery, dacoity and theft, etc.
The police had formed special teams to accelerate the arrest of the fugitives while teams of elite force and dolphin force were also actively taking part in the campaign, he added.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian journalist
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak ..
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge stronger ties to combat drug trafficking
Governor Kundi inquires about health of Arbab Alamgir
PM underlines NIFTAC's pivotal role in dismantling nexus between terrorism, illi ..
Landslide in Mohmand kills two children, injures one
KP Govt. plans to promote agriculture in mountainous area
2308 POs arrested in 4 months
DC Bhakkar inspects road construction project in Mankera
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak collaboration8 minutes ago
-
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness8 minutes ago
-
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge stronger ties to combat drug trafficking2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi inquires about health of Arbab Alamgir2 minutes ago
-
PM underlines NIFTAC's pivotal role in dismantling nexus between terrorism, illicit networks2 minutes ago
-
Landslide in Mohmand kills two children, injures one2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt. plans to promote agriculture in mountainous area2 minutes ago
-
2308 POs arrested in 4 months11 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar inspects road construction project in Mankera11 minutes ago
-
EPA intensifies operations to curb environmental pollution11 minutes ago