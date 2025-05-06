2308 POs arrested in 4 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police claimed to have arrested 2308 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from various parts of Faisalabad during first four months of the current year 2025

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The police claimed to have arrested 2308 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from various parts of Faisalabad during first four months of the current year 2025.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) had launched a vigorous drive for arrest of the proclaimed offenders in maximum number and during this operation the police nabbed 2308 proclaimed offenders during January, February, March and April 2025.

Among them included 752 proclaimed offenders of Category-A while 1,556 criminals belonged to Category-B, he added.

He said that the police also arrested 1921 court absconders during this period from Faisalabad who were wanted to the police in serious criminal cases including murder, robbery, dacoity and theft, etc.

The police had formed special teams to accelerate the arrest of the fugitives while teams of elite force and dolphin force were also actively taking part in the campaign, he added.