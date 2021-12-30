UrduPoint.com

23,083.680 KG Hashish, 899.743KG Ice Seize In 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 05:15 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have seized 23,083.680 kilogram hashish, 1,111.558 KG heroin, 899.743 KG ice and 9,549 bottles of liquor in 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have seized 23,083.680 kilogram hashish, 1,111.558 KG heroin, 899.743 KG ice and 9,549 bottles of liquor in 2021.

According to police report, these huge cache of narcotics have been seized during successful raids by narcotics eradication teams and police from different districts of the province this year.

Similarly, 2,223 rifles, 6,744 shot guns, 41,823 pistols, 1,960,899 cartridges, 3,205 Kalashnikovs, 535 Kalakove, 208 hand grenades, nine stand guns, eight rocket launchers, 56,181 detonators, 2,894 dynamites and seven bombs have been recovered.

As many as 48 police personnel have been martyred and 44 others injured in line of duties this year.

