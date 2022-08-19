231 new cases of corona in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :About 231 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday in the province while no death was observed.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 519,224 while total deaths were recorded 13,595.

The P&SHD confirmed that 141 new cases were reported in Lahore, two in Sheikhupura, 12 in Rawalpindi, 20 in Faisalabad, 11 in Multan, one in Okara, eight in Bahawalpur, three in Sialkot, three in Rahimyar Khan, three in Gujranwala, one in Pakpatan, five in Sargodha, one in Vehari, four in Sahiwal, one in Layyah, one in Khanewal, three in Chakwal, one in Attock, one in Jhelum, one in Mianwali, one in Narowal, one in Toba Tek Singh and two cases were reported in Chineot.

The Punjab health department conducted 11,806,701 tests so far while 501,965 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fourth phase of Reach Every Door Vaccination campaignhas been initiated.