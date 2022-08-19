UrduPoint.com

231 New Cases Of Corona In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 04:50 PM

231 new cases of corona in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :About 231 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday in the province while no death was observed.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 519,224 while total deaths were recorded 13,595.

The P&SHD confirmed that 141 new cases were reported in Lahore, two in Sheikhupura, 12 in Rawalpindi, 20 in Faisalabad, 11 in Multan, one in Okara, eight in Bahawalpur, three in Sialkot, three in Rahimyar Khan, three in Gujranwala, one in Pakpatan, five in Sargodha, one in Vehari, four in Sahiwal, one in Layyah, one in Khanewal, three in Chakwal, one in Attock, one in Jhelum, one in Mianwali, one in Narowal, one in Toba Tek Singh and two cases were reported in Chineot.

The Punjab health department conducted 11,806,701 tests so far while 501,965 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fourth phase of Reach Every Door Vaccination campaignhas been initiated.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Sahiwal Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Chakwal Jhelum Khanewal Mianwali Narowal Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

21 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in ..

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

29 minutes ago
 Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

41 minutes ago
 ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury i ..

ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury items

1 hour ago
 Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

2 hours ago
 PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt p ..

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.