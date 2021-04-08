UrduPoint.com
231 Schemes Worth Rs 2 Bln Approved, New Sports Facilities To Be Part Of Community Development Phase-III Initiative

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

231 schemes worth Rs 2 bln approved, new sports facilities to be part of community development phase-III initiative

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Thursday accorded approval to 231 schemes under phase-III of community development project worth Rs 2 billion and asked the officials to include new sports facilities for all the four districts of Multan division under the initiative.

Presiding over a meeting of divisional coordination committee to discuss the launch of schemes under phase-III of community development projects, commissioner asked deputy commissioner Multan Ali Shahzad to design a new squash court scheme as no such playing facility was available in the city of saints.

Total 231 schemes of Wasa, local government, public health engineering, and highways were approved for Multan division including 97 for Multan, 63 for Khanewal, 47 for Vehari, and 24 for Lodhran district.

Director development Waqas Khajkwani, deouty commissioners of Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran besides other officials participated via video link.

