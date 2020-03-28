UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

231 Schools Converted Into Qurantine Centres In KP:

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 03:12 PM

231 schools converted into qurantine centres in KP:

As many as 231 schools have been converted into qurantine centres in KhyberPakhtunkhwa following increase in cases of Coronavirus in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 231 schools have been converted into qurantine centres in KhyberPakhtunkhwa following increase in cases of Coronavirus in the province.

These centres were established in 133 boys and 98 girls schools, according to a report.

As many as 25 girls schools in Swabi district, 31 boys schools in Dir Lower and 15 girls schools in Mohmand tribal district have been converted into qurantine centres.

In Charsadda, maximum number of schools have been converted into qurantine centres.

The KP Government has closed all schools till May 31 as precautionary measures following rise in Corona virus cases in the province.

So far three deaths have been reported from Coronavirus in the province.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charsadda Dir Swabi May All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif expresses concerns over depreciatio ..

15 seconds ago

Around 60 Pakistanis stranded at Bangkok airport s ..

2 minutes ago

Two motorcyclists of Abbottabad buried under the d ..

2 minutes ago

Corpse recovered from Indus highway road

2 minutes ago

Ziarat Talash village declares as quarantine, DHO ..

20 minutes ago

'Super-spreader' guru puts Indian villages on high ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.