231 schools converted into qurantine centres in KP:

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 231 schools have been converted into qurantine centres in KhyberPakhtunkhwa following increase in cases of Coronavirus in the province.

These centres were established in 133 boys and 98 girls schools, according to a report.

As many as 25 girls schools in Swabi district, 31 boys schools in Dir Lower and 15 girls schools in Mohmand tribal district have been converted into qurantine centres.

In Charsadda, maximum number of schools have been converted into qurantine centres.

The KP Government has closed all schools till May 31 as precautionary measures following rise in Corona virus cases in the province.

So far three deaths have been reported from Coronavirus in the province.