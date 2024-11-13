Open Menu

23,142 POs Arrested So Far This Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:32 PM

23,142 POs arrested so far this years

The Lahore Police arrested 23,142 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 9,337 target offenders in various operations conducted this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Police arrested 23,142 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 9,337 target offenders in various operations conducted this year so far.

This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesman in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said that 4,820 POs were held in Cantonment Division, 2,035 in Civil Lines, 5,567 in City, 3,122 in Iqbal Town, 3,813 in Sadar and 3,785 in Model Town Division. Similarly, the spokesman added that the arrests of target offenders stood at 1,558 in Cantonment, 672 in Civil Lines, 3,115 in City, 1,473 in Iqbal Town, 1,475 in Sadar and 1,044 in Model Town Division.

Meanwhile, Lahore's Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that the Lahore Police was committed to a zero-tolerance policy against elements disturbing public peace.

Related Topics

Lahore Police

Recent Stories

RUDA, WCLA ink MoU to preserve Lahore’s cultural ..

RUDA, WCLA ink MoU to preserve Lahore’s cultural heritage

34 seconds ago
 Former UN Under Secretary General praises China's ..

Former UN Under Secretary General praises China's renewable energy industry

35 seconds ago
 Justice Kayani instructs to fix old cases on prior ..

Justice Kayani instructs to fix old cases on priority

5 minutes ago
 DPM/FM calls upon developed nations to honour clim ..

DPM/FM calls upon developed nations to honour climate finance pledges

5 minutes ago
 PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points

PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points

5 minutes ago
 Women Economic Empowerment Expo opens at IUB

Women Economic Empowerment Expo opens at IUB

37 seconds ago
KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show

KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show

5 minutes ago
 Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air ..

Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air quality:PMD

5 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog

Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog

15 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq v ..

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visits BHU in Chak 29-BC

15 minutes ago
 Day long diabetes screening camp, awareness sessio ..

Day long diabetes screening camp, awareness session held

5 minutes ago
 PIEDMC board takes various decisions

PIEDMC board takes various decisions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan