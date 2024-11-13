23,142 POs arrested so far this years

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Police arrested 23,142 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 9,337 target offenders in various operations conducted this year so far.

This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesman in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said that 4,820 POs were held in Cantonment Division, 2,035 in Civil Lines, 5,567 in City, 3,122 in Iqbal Town, 3,813 in Sadar and 3,785 in Model Town Division. Similarly, the spokesman added that the arrests of target offenders stood at 1,558 in Cantonment, 672 in Civil Lines, 3,115 in City, 1,473 in Iqbal Town, 1,475 in Sadar and 1,044 in Model Town Division.

Meanwhile, Lahore's Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that the Lahore Police was committed to a zero-tolerance policy against elements disturbing public peace.