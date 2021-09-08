2,317,176 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,317,176 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Wednesday that 1,810,078 citizens were injected first dose while 456,699 were administered second dose of vaccine. He further said that 29,374 health workers were also given first dose while 21,025 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 110,590 first doses and 73,727 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in the district where registered people were getting coronavirus vaccine doses.

People can get vaccinated themselves from the vaccination centers established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said the timing of vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports ComplexSamanabad center which would remain opened round the clock.