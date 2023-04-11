232 arrested,154 issued warning for profiteering in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar arrested 232 shopkeepers and warned 154 more in a crackdown against profiteers during the last three days, said a press release issued here on Tuesday

The arrested shopkeepers include fruit & vegetable vendours, nanbais (bakers), milkmen, grocers and others.

In a crackdown against profiteering, the officers of the district administration inspected 873 shops in various localities of Saddar, Gulberg, Gulbahar, Hayatabad, University Town, interior city, Charsadda Road, Warsak Road, Dalzak Road, Kohat Road, Phandu Road, Pishtakhara Road, Bara Road and other adjacent localities.

In Saddar, the officers of the district administration sealed several shops including renowned Jalandhar Sweet and other bakeries over unhygienic conditions.

The shopkeepers were arrested for profiteering, lack of an official price list, selling under-weight roti and poor cleanliness conditions.

Officers of the district administration in the provincial capital used to go to vegetable fruit & vegetable markets early in the morning to supervise the auction of the commodities and then issue an official price list and later visit bazars to implement it in letter and spirit.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahad has directed the officers of the district administration to check the prices of essentials on a daily basis and stern action against profiteering.