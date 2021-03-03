UrduPoint.com
232 Kanals State Land Worth Rs 87m Retrieved From Land Grabbers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 09:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :District administration launched crackdown and retrieved 232 kanals state land worth Rs 87 million from land grabbers at Basti Malook area here on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sadar Abginay Khan.

The team took wheat crop cultivated on 168 kanals land into the custody while the amount recovered from wheat selling will be deposited into the national kitty.

The ploughing was also made on the gross crop through tractor. The land mafia have also occupied on 29 acres of 5 Marla scheme.

The case was registered against the accused at Basti Malook area.

Tehsildar Sadar Ghani Khan and SHO Basti Malook along with heavy police contingent were also present.

