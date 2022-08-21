UrduPoint.com

232 New Cases Of Coronavirus, 1 Death Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 232 new cases of coronavirus with one death were reported in Punjab during the 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 519,674 while death toll 13,596 and recoveries 502,558.

The P&SHD confirmed that 133 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 16 in Rawalpindi, 18 in Faisalabad, 21 in Hafizabad, 3 in Multan,14 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Chiniot, 2 in Okara, 01 in Gujranwala, 01 in Kasur, 01 in Sheikhupura, 03 in Pakpattan, 08 in Sargodha, 02 in Nankana Sahib, 01 in Toba Tek Singh, 02 in Gujrat and 03 in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 11,823,715 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The citizens above the age of 12 years must ensure vaccination against the coronavirus.

