232 proclaimed offenders held in April

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 232 proclaimed offenders during a crackdown against criminals across the district in the last month of April.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Qarar Hussain, police launched a comprehensive crack down against criminals and arrested 232 proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases of dacoity, robbery and other case. Police have also apprehended eight court absconders during the last month.

Police sources said that 124 drug peddlers have been arrested while police have unearthed 15 distilleries and recovered over 4000 litre liquor and 33 kilogram Hashish from their possession.

The police have also apprehended 63 illegal weapon holders besides recovering 43 pistols, 14 kalashnikov, two rifles, one repeater, one carbine, one pump action, one gun and rounds.

However, district police have also recovered looted valuables of over four million from the criminals in the last month of April, while arrested 860 other criminals over amplifier act violations, gambling, tenant act violations, illegally LPG refiling, power pilferage, illegal oil agencies, begging, profiteering, food control act violations, over speeding, firework selling and other offenses, police sources added.