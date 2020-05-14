UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

232 Proclaimed Offenders Held In April

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:50 AM

232 proclaimed offenders held in April

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 232 proclaimed offenders during a crackdown against criminals across the district in the last month of April.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Qarar Hussain, police launched a comprehensive crack down against criminals and arrested 232 proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases of dacoity, robbery and other case. Police have also apprehended eight court absconders during the last month.

Police sources said that 124 drug peddlers have been arrested while police have unearthed 15 distilleries and recovered over 4000 litre liquor and 33 kilogram Hashish from their possession.

The police have also apprehended 63 illegal weapon holders besides recovering 43 pistols, 14 kalashnikov, two rifles, one repeater, one carbine, one pump action, one gun and rounds.

However, district police have also recovered looted valuables of over four million from the criminals in the last month of April, while arrested 860 other criminals over amplifier act violations, gambling, tenant act violations, illegally LPG refiling, power pilferage, illegal oil agencies, begging, profiteering, food control act violations, over speeding, firework selling and other offenses, police sources added.

Related Topics

LPG Police Oil Robbery April Criminals From Million Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 May 2020

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

9 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.