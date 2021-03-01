2320 power pilferers nabbed during Feb

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 2320 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab during the last month of February, an official of Mepco said on Monday.

During that month, Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 2.8 million units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 45 million was imposed as fine on power Pilferers while FIRs were registered against 189 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply,Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.