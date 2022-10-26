2322 students received bachelors' degrees at 31st Annual Convocation of NED University

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that he will continue to bring attention of the masses to the flood-victims and the struggle will continue until absolute rehabilitation of affectees.

He expressed these views while addressing the 31st Annual Convocation of NED University of Engineering and Technology here on Wednesday.

According to Registrar Syed Ghazanfar Hussain, 19 scholars were awarded doctoral degrees, a total 2,322 students received bachelors' degrees and 961 students were honored with master's degrees in the 31st convocation.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that the certificate distribution day was not only the day of success for the students but also for the parents and teachers. Thar campus of the NED University was doing excellent work, he added.

The governor expressed the confidence that the graduating students continue to play a role in the improvement of the NED University and he is happy to see the engineering students moving forward.

Kamran Khan Tessori, who is also the chancellor of public sector universities in Sindh; said he is going to constitute a team of youth to play a role of a bridge between the students and Governor's House.

He further said that NED University is one of the best universities in the country which is not only playing a role in promotion of education but also in the development of the country.

He said educational institutions compete with the world through quality education and research and NED got a unique status in this respect, adding there are high expectations from the youth and it is great to see female students setting trends in the field of engineering.

Addressing to the passing out students, the governor said that students who are passing out from the famous university of the country that has been creating engineers for a hundred years.

He further expressed gratitude to former and serving staffers of the NED University who kept the institution on the path of development.

Speaking at the beginning of the convocation, Vice Chancellor of the NED University Professor Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi said that the NED University has completed 100 years last year.

He said that we were the first engineering university in the country to award doctorate degrees while we have awarded 19 Phd degree in 31st Convocation-2022.

The VC said that for the first time in the history of NED, a blind student from both eyes, Halima Sarwar (Humanities), is passing out, which will pave the way for future blind students.

Pro Chancellor of the Engineering and Technologies Universities Syed Zia Abbas Shah and Chairman Higher Education Commission Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.