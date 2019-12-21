UrduPoint.com
23223 Saplings Planted In Kidney Hill Park: Mayor Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:36 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that about 23223 saplings were planted in the Kidney hill park to make this hill a great city forest.

He expressed these views while speaking at the inauguration of the Kidney hill (Ahmed Ali park) on Saturday.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, renowned trader Jamil Yousuf, Shahid Feroz and Muhammad Zubair were also present on this occasion.

The Mayor Karachi said that the KMC had the infrastructure but no resources would solve the problems of Karachi.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman said we have made many parks but this park has gave a sense of satisfaction that this is a unique and unprecedented.

He said that his team has completed this project within a period of 80 days.

