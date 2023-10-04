232,784 more children administered polio drops in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) As many as 232,784 more children under five years of age had been administered anti-polio

drops on the second day of the drive in the district.

Total 467,975 children had been administered polio vaccination during the two days drive.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, while presiding over a meeting of the district polio

eradication committee here on Wednesday, directed for strict compliance with the micro plan.