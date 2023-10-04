232,784 More Children Administered Polio Drops In District
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 05:47 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) As many as 232,784 more children under five years of age had been administered anti-polio
drops on the second day of the drive in the district.
Total 467,975 children had been administered polio vaccination during the two days drive.
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, while presiding over a meeting of the district polio
eradication committee here on Wednesday, directed for strict compliance with the micro plan.