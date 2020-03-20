233 power pilferers nabbed

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 233 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Friday

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 233 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 311,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 5.3 million was imposed as fine and cases were also lodged against eight powers pilferers which were involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.