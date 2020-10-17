233 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 233 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 233 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 371, 000 units.

A sum of over Rs 6.7 million was imposed as fine while case was also got lodged against a power pilferer involved in tampering with meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.