2,330 New Corona Cases, 43 Deaths Reported In Punjab In Last 24 Hrs: CM Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 02:10 PM

2,330 new corona cases, 43 deaths reported in Punjab in last 24 hrs: CM told

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday expressed his concern over rising corona cases and directed to implement anti-corona protocols strictly.

He said no negligence would be tolerated on standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the deadly virus.

Buzdar was presiding over a meeting via video link about corona situation and its preventive measures in the province from Multan.

He said the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic was more dangerous and it could be overcome with the cooperation of masses.

He urged people to use mask while going outside their homes.

He was informed that 2,330 new corona cases and 43 deaths had reported across the province during the last 24 hours.

The strength of active corona patients had reached to 21,311 while 6,188 corona patients had died so far in Punjab.

As many as 16,473 corona tests had conducted during the last 24 hours while over 3.7 million corona tests had conducted throughout the province till date.

The Punjab chief secretary briefed the CM about corona situation and its preventive measures in the province.

On the occasion, additional chief secretary, secretary specialized health care and medical education, secretary Primary and secondary health and other officials participated in the meeting via video link.

