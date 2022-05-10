233,000 children to be vaccinated during 5-day anti-polio drive

A five- day long polio campaign will be kicked off on May 23 and continue till 27th May in which a total of 233,000 children up to 5 years of age across the district will be vaccinated against polio

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :A five- day long polio campaign will be kicked off on May 23 and continue till 27th May in which a total of 233,000 children up to 5 years of age across the district will be vaccinated against polio.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday said that all parents must vaccinate their children and give vitamin A drops to children from 6 months to 5 years during the 5-day anti-polio campaign.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on anti-polio campaign.

A total of 1273 teams have been formed for the anti-polio campaign.

A briefing was also given by the District Polio Control Room on anti-polio statistics and preparedness.

The Deputy Commissioner directed to take all measures regarding foolproof security of polio teams and urged all departments and district price control magistrates to ensure vaccination in their areas.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed the Health Department, and Local Government Department to be in contact with the Ulema-i-Ikram to create awareness among the people and highlight the importance of polio and vitamin drops during sermons in mosques.