2330,000 Children To Be Immunized Against Polio From May 23: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

2330,000 children to be immunized against polio from May 23: DC

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday said that under a five-day anti polio vaccination drive as many as 233,000 children under the age of five would be vaccinated in the district.

Presiding over a meeting here to review arrangements for the vaccination drive, he urged all parents to give anti polio drops to their 5-year-old children and vitamin A drops to children from 6 months to 5 years during the 5-day anti-polio campaign.

He said a total of 1273 teams will be formed for the anti-polio campaign. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a campaign is being launched to control the spread of polio in the event of two recent cases being reported.

A briefing was given by the District Polio Control Room on anti-polio statistics and preparedness.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed to complete the preparations for the campaign and stressed that all measures should be taken to make the campaign a success.

The DC directed all measures regarding foolproof security of polio teams. He urged all departments and district price control magistrates to ensure vaccination in their area.

He directed the Health Department, Local Government Department to be in constant touch with the Ulema-e-karam to create awareness among the people during sermons in mosques and to highlight the importance of polio and vitamin drops.

He also directed the health department to create awareness among the people through print, social and electronic media.

The campaign will be monitored through district control to make it as effective as possible. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued instructions to the government regarding reactivation of corona vaccination and booster dose after reactivation of NCOC.

He directed the health department and all district officers to implement Corona SOPs, staff vaccination and implementation of SOPs.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief / Human Rights Muhammad Abid, SP Headquarters Arif Khan, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan, Divisional Monitoring Officer Syed Sohaib Shah, Additional Assistant Commissioner 1 Ali Sher, Additional Assistant Commissioner-3 Amin Al Hassan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal, Representative education Department, Mail / Family, Assistant Director Haroon Tanoli, Health Coordinators Dr Shahid, Dr. Hamza, Incharge DPCR and other officers attended the meeting.

