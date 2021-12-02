23315 vacancies of teachers announced

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday announced 23315 vacancies for different teaching cadres throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to documents, the total 23,315 vacancies included 591 posts for Senior Science Teacher (SST) which were further divided into 320 male and 271 female.

Similarly, 22,724 posts were announced for Certified Teacher (CT) and other cadres which included 13,967 male and 8757 female posts.

The CT and other cadres were further divided into CT-M 643, DM-M 211, PET-M 257, AT-M 185, TT-M 136, and Qair-M 19 while CT-F 457, DM-F 164, PET-F 218, AT-F 243, TT-F 93, Qari-F 100, CTIT-F 37 and PST-F 7445 vacancies have been announced.

All these vacancies will be fulfilled through the Education Testing Evaluation Agency (ETEA).