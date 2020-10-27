233,282 children vaccinated polio drops in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :-:During the first day of the polio campaign, 233,282 children had been vaccinated drops in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan javed Lashari stated this during a meeting held here on Tuesday.

The deputy commissioner said as many 670,190 children would be given dose of vaccine during a five-day polio drive, adding that 1,415 teams will be on duty.

At the district level, the deputy commissioner, CEO Health, assistant commissioners, DHOs and DDHOs are also performing their duties, he added.

He said the anti-polio vaccination campaign would continue till Oct 30.