UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

233,282 Children Vaccinated Polio Drops In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

233,282 children vaccinated polio drops in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :-:During the first day of the polio campaign, 233,282 children had been vaccinated drops in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan javed Lashari stated this during a meeting held here on Tuesday.

The deputy commissioner said as many 670,190 children would be given dose of vaccine during a five-day polio drive, adding that 1,415 teams will be on duty.

At the district level, the deputy commissioner, CEO Health, assistant commissioners, DHOs and DDHOs are also performing their duties, he added.

He said the anti-polio vaccination campaign would continue till Oct 30.

Related Topics

Polio

Recent Stories

Kashmala Tariq will tie knot with Waqas Khan

4 minutes ago

Tolerance Minister, Australian Ambassador discuss ..

16 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 88 more COVID-19 cases, 26,043 in ..

3 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally nears 8 million, total deat ..

3 minutes ago

Japan Pushing Ahead With Agricultural Projects Wit ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Planning to Meet With MMA Fighter Nurmagomed ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.