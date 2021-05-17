23,359 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

As many as 23,359 COVID-19 patients have been recovered while 2174 lost their lives due to the disease in the district so far

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :As many as 23,359 COVID-19 patients have been recovered while 2174 lost their lives due to the disease in the district so far.

As per data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, 6 patients were on the ventilator, 35 on oxygen and 74 in a stable condition of the total 115 admitted in the corona centres of the district.

The authority informed that 57 more cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours while 2193 were quarantined including 1423 at home and 770 in isolation at present.