UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

23,359 COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:21 PM

23,359 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

As many as 23,359 COVID-19 patients have been recovered while 2174 lost their lives due to the disease in the district so far

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :As many as 23,359 COVID-19 patients have been recovered while 2174 lost their lives due to the disease in the district so far.

As per data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, 6 patients were on the ventilator, 35 on oxygen and 74 in a stable condition of the total 115 admitted in the corona centres of the district.

The authority informed that 57 more cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours while 2193 were quarantined including 1423 at home and 770 in isolation at present.

Recent Stories

Mobile Corona vaccination arranged in Peshawar

3 minutes ago

Around 24,000 People Visit Greece in First Two Day ..

4 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Slams Rocket Attacks From Gaza St ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner appreciates DCs performance during Ei ..

4 minutes ago

PFA discards 5,000 litre tainted milk

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 17 M ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.