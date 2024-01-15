234 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.1.39 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) City administration has imposed fines of over Rs.1390000 on 234 shopkeepers, vendors, and whole sellers found involved in the overpricing of essential items during the ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering and hoarding,

On directives of Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, the campaign against illegal profiteers and hoarders has been further accelerated to ensure implementation on rates of essential items of daily use notified by the administration, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

Assistant commissioners of different towns and sub-divisions of Karachi visited various markets to check prices of items of daily use and inspected shops for grocery, meat, milk, poultry, vegetables, and fruits.

According to the district-wise reports submitted to the commissioner's office, fines of Rs.336500 were imposed on 40 illegal profiteers in district South. Fines amounting to Rs.305000 were imposed on 11 profiteers in district East while fines of Rs.73000 were imposed on 27 shopkeepers in district West.

In District Central fines of Rs.267000 were imposed on 29 illegal profiteers, in District Malir 69 shopkeepers involved in overpricing were fined Rs.322000 and in District Korangi fines of Rs.22300 were imposed on 30 shopkeepers while in District Keamari 28 profiteers were fined Rs.65000.