234 Illegal Profiteers Receive Fines Of Rs.1.39 Million
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) City administration has imposed fines of over Rs.1390000 on 234 shopkeepers, vendors, and whole sellers found involved in the overpricing of essential items during the ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering and hoarding,
On directives of Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, the campaign against illegal profiteers and hoarders has been further accelerated to ensure implementation on rates of essential items of daily use notified by the administration, according to a statement issued here on Monday.
Assistant commissioners of different towns and sub-divisions of Karachi visited various markets to check prices of items of daily use and inspected shops for grocery, meat, milk, poultry, vegetables, and fruits.
According to the district-wise reports submitted to the commissioner's office, fines of Rs.336500 were imposed on 40 illegal profiteers in district South. Fines amounting to Rs.305000 were imposed on 11 profiteers in district East while fines of Rs.73000 were imposed on 27 shopkeepers in district West.
In District Central fines of Rs.267000 were imposed on 29 illegal profiteers, in District Malir 69 shopkeepers involved in overpricing were fined Rs.322000 and in District Korangi fines of Rs.22300 were imposed on 30 shopkeepers while in District Keamari 28 profiteers were fined Rs.65000.
Recent Stories
ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: Solangi
Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations
Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaign from Okara today
PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing field
ECP urges all political parties to submit list of candidates on general seats
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP registration process continues smoothly9 minutes ago
-
Zahir Shah joins JUI-F10 minutes ago
-
Police nab extortionist targeting push carts10 minutes ago
-
Country needs smart solutions to combat current challenges: Education Minister10 minutes ago
-
96 FIRs registered against underage drivers in Rawalpindi10 minutes ago
-
Six held for carrying illegal weapons10 minutes ago
-
DC for taking action against adulterers19 minutes ago
-
Indian army trained in committing genocide in IIOJK: Report20 minutes ago
-
City roads repairing, maintenance monitored20 minutes ago
-
AVLC conducts operation against car lifters in Karachi, 26 vehicles recovered20 minutes ago
-
ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: Solangi25 minutes ago
-
PHA starts renovation for private green areas29 minutes ago